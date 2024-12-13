Mumbai: Empty railway coach catches fire during maintenance work

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) An empty coach undergoing routine maintenance caught fire at a workshop of the Western Railway in Lower Parel area here on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident took place in the `non-passenger' area (where passengers can not enter) inside the maintenance depot around 6.45 pm.

"There was no injury or harm of any kind to any staff. No other coach was affected," a WR spokesperson said, adding that train traffic too remained unaffected.

Two fire tenders of Mumbai Fire Brigade doused the fire, he added.

The fire will be investigated and corrective action will be taken, the spokesperson said. PTI KK KRK