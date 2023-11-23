Mumbai: EOW files FIR against civic officials, contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor and civic officials in connection with an alleged fraud in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday after a probe found the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suffered a loss of Rs 6 crore in the contract connected to oxygen plants, he said.

Contractor Romil Chheda and the BMC officials have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 418, 465, 467, 468, 471, 218, 120 (B) and 34 for cheating, forgery, causing wrongful loss, framing incorrect record to save someone from punishment and other offences, he said.

As per the official, Chheda was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo COVID-19 centres despite allegedly not having prior experience of executing such work. PTI DC BNM BNM