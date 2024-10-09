Mumbai EOW officer investigating fraud case caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) An inspector of the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a Tamil Nadu-based investor on Wednesday, an official said.

The accused police officer, identified as Mahendra Sawardekar (44), was posted at MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors) Unit of the EOW, he said.

The Tamil Nadu man had invested Rs 49.44 lakh in a company named Bliss Investment. The financial company is accused of cheating several investors and a case was registered against the firm in Mumbai and it was being probed by the EOW, according to the official.

Inspector Sawardekar, the investigating officer of the case, had called the Tamil Nadu investor to Mumbai to record his statement as a witness and submit relevant documents, he said.

Sawardekar, who has an office at the Yellow Gate Police Station building in south Mumbai, allegedly demanded 10 per cent of the invested amount from him as a bribe, the official said.

The complainant was not willing to pay the bribe and approached the ACB. After verification of the bribe demand on Tuesday, ACB sleuths laid a trap at the Yellow Gate Police Station building and caught Sawardekar while accepting illegal gratification of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, he said. PTI DC RSY