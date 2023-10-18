Mumbai faces 'October heat', logs hottest day of month so far in 2023 at 36.4 degrees Celsius

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, the highest mercury level in the month of October so far this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Advertisment

The Santacruz observatory of the IMD, which tracks temperature and other weather parameters for Mumbai's suburbs, recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius temperature, it said here.

“This is the highest temperature recorded this season for the month of October,” IMD scientist Sushma Nair said.

On the other hand, the Colaba observatory, which tracks temperature and other meteorological parameters for the island city, registered a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, said the IMD.

High-level of humidity added to people's woes in the metropolis, making the heat more oppressive, especially during the day time.

The hottest day on record for the month was October 17, 2015, when the mercury had reached 38.6 degrees Celsius, Nair said. PTI PR RSY