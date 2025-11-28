Mumbai: Fire breaks out at chawl in Kurla; none hurt

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a row of shops and residential rooms at a chawl in the eastern suburb of Kurla here, a fire official said on Friday.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted on the ground floor of the three-storey Khalil Shaikh chawl in the Kismat Nagar area of Kurla West late on Thursday night, the official said.

He said that fire engines, water tankers and other assistance were pressed into service to douse the Level 3 blaze around 11 pm, and it was put out by 2.30 am.

The blaze was confined to electrical wiring and installations, scrap materials, wooden and metal furniture in 25 to 30 small shops and three residential rooms on the ground floor, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.