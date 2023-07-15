Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Andheri

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in the Mittal Industrial Estate in suburban Andheri on Saturday evening, an official said.

It was doused after two hours and nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

The blaze started around 7 pm and was confined to a two-storey structure inside the industrial estate located near Marol Naka, the fire brigade official said.

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot and the fire was put out by 9.15 pm and cooling operation was underway, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA KRK