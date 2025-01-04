Mumbai: Fire breaks out at slum in Bandra; none hurt

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) As many as 20 hutments were gutted in a fire that broke out in a slum in Bandra here on Saturday afternoon, an official from the fire department said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm in the Dyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra (east), the official said.

He said four fire engines, water tankers, firefighters and local police rushed to the spot.

Efforts are on to douse the fire, which has been categorised as Level-1 (minor), the official said. PTI ZA ARU