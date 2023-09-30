Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building in Girgaon, 27 rescued, no report of injuries; blaze doused

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Twenty-seven persons were rescued from a fire that broke out in a high-rise in Girgaon in south Mumbai on Saturday, a civic official said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured in the blaze, which started at 2:25pm and was doused 15 minutes later at 2:40pm, the fire brigade official said.

"The fire broke out in a duct on the first floor of the ground-plus-14 storey building in Sikka Nagar. There was dense smoke but we managed to rescue 27 occupants, comprising 17 women, five men and five children," he said.

The fire was confined to the wiring, power installations in the duct and the rescue operation of occupants of different floors was carried out after opening the terrace door, he added.