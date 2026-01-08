Mumbai: Fire breaks out in parked train carrying rubbish, suburban services briefly disrupted

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Suburban services of the Central Railway's main line in Mumbai were disrupted for about half an hour on Thursday evening after a `muck special' train parked between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations caught fire, officials said.

The fire, confined to only one coach, was doused quickly.

As a precautionary measure, power supply to the overhead equipment (OHE) was suspended between Sion and Vidyavihar for about 25 minutes, affecting the movement of trains.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said the fire started at around 8.30 pm. The suburban local services on the UP slow line were suspended till around 9 pm, he added.

The services were restored after the fire was doused using fire extinguishers from Kurla station.

The train is used for collecting trash from the railway tracks and the cause of the fire is not yet known, said the chief PRO.

Central Railway operates over 1,800 suburban services on its four suburban corridors -- Main line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line, and Belapur-Uran line. PTI KK KRK