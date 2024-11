Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a residential area in suburban Andheri here on Friday evening, a civic official said.

Fire brigade vehicles rushed to Bhangarwadi in Andheri East after being alerted, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Dousing operations were underway, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was not known yet. PTI DC KRK