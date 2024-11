Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a slum area in suburban Andheri here on Friday evening, a civic official said.

Fire brigade vehicles rushed to the Bhangarwadi area in Andheri East after being alerted around 8 pm, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

The fire likely started in a godown located in the slum, he said, adding that dousing operations were underway.

No casualties have been reported, the official said. PTI DC KRK