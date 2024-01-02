Mumbai: Fire breaks out in some shops in suburban Govandi; no casualties

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) A fire erupted in some shops located in a slum area in Govandi suburb of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as per the preliminary information and efforts are underway to douse flames, they said.

"The blaze erupted at around 3 pm in four to five shops on the ground floor of a structure in a slum area in Zakir Hussain Nagar. It is mainly confined to electric wiring, electric installation, stock of scrap material and cardboard papers etc.," a civic official said.

At least four fire engines and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade are at the spot and fire fighting operation was underway, he added.

The cause behind the blaze cannot be known immediately. PTI KK NSK