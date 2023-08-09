Mumbai: Fire breaks out in sports equipment shop near Metro Cinema; no injuries

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in a sports equipment shop near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the incident at the shop, located on the ground floor of the five-storey Chaman Chambers in Dhobi Talao area, the official said.

Five fire brigade vehicles, including three fire engines, have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The sports goods shop sits close to Metro Cinema, a city landmark.

“There has been no report of any injury to anyone,” the official said, adding that more details about the incident are awaited. PTI KK NR