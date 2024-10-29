Mumbai Fire Brigade issues safety guidelines for bursting crackers

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday appealed to citizens to be careful while bursting crackers during the Diwali festival and adhere to the 10 PM deadline.

The Fire Brigade has issued an advisory urging citizens to celebrate the Diwali festival with safety and responsibility, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated.

A day before, the BMC had asked citizens to burst crackers till 10 PM and celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner by bursting less air and noise polluting crackers.

The Fire Brigade also emphasised the importance of adult supervision when children burst firecrackers.

"For any emergencies, citizens should contact fire and rescue services through emergency numbers 101 and 1916," the BMC stated.

"Each year, Diwali brings joy to families across Mumbai with its lights and celebrations. However, careless handling of firecrackers can lead to unfortunate incidents, including fire hazards. We urge everyone to follow safety protocols so that this festive season can be celebrated without risk," the Fire Brigade said.

The Fire Brigade asked people to wear cotton clothing to reduce the risk of burns, keep a bucket of water nearby to douse fire immediately and clean fire injuries with water, wear footwear while bursting crackers, and light crackers using sparklers or incense sticks, the release highlighted.

Additionally, Mumbai Fire Brigade advised to avoid bursting crackers inside buildings or their staircases, using open flames like lighters for lighting crackers, burst crackers away from trees, overhead wires, tall buildings, gas pipelines, and parking areas, and hiring certified technicians for setting up decorative lights and to avoid overloading electrical circuits. PTI KK NSK