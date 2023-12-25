Mumbai: Fire destroys 25-30 two-wheelers at mall; no report of injuries

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) A fire gutted 25-30 two-wheelers at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Monday afternoon, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started on the premises at 1:15pm and was doused some time later at 1:40pm, the fire brigade official said.

"The blaze was doused by those around using a hydrant line of the mall itself before fire brigade personnel arrived with one fire tending vehicle. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said. PTI ZA BNM BNM