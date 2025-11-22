Mumbai: Fire engulfs shops in Borivali

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Flames engulfed about ten shops after a fire broke out in a scrap godown in Ganpat Patil Nagar in suburban Borivali on Saturday evening, a civic official said, adding that there were no casualties.

The fire, reported at 5.29 pm, was fully extinguished in about three hours, he said.

At least eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot as the fire started in a scrap godown located inside a slum cluster, an official said.

The flames were confined to electric wiring, electric installations, wooden furniture, wooden goods, eatables, stock of spices, coal bundles, clothes and scrap material spread across an area of around 500 by 150 sqft, covering 8 to 10 shops.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.