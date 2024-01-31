Mumbai: fire erupts in 12th floor flat

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 12th-floor flat in a residential building in suburban Andheri on Wednesday night, officials said.

A 67-year-old woman living in the flat was admitted to hospital as she suffered suffocation and her condition was said to be stable.

"The blaze erupted in a flat located on the 12th floor of 14-storey Pearl Residency near Andheri Sports Club around 8 pm," a civic official said.

At least four fire engines and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade reached the spot, and the fire was doused after more than one and a half hours.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI KK NSK KRK