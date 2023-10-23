Mumbai: Fire erupts in flat in 8-storey residential building; none hurt

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) A blaze broke out in a flat located on the first floor of an eight-storey residential building in suburban Kandivli here on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as per the preliminary information.

The fire erupted in a first-floor flat of Pavan Dham Veena Santur building in Mahaveer Nagar locality at around 12.30 pm and spread to the electric wiring and installations on that floor, according to officials.

Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot, a civic official said.

"Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps," the official said.

All the concerned agencies, including Adani Power, police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward and the 108 ambulance service have been mobilised, he said.

Further details are awaited. PTI KK ARU NSK