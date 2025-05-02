Mumbai: Fire erupts in industrial estate in Andheri

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) A fire broke out at an industrial estate in Marol area of suburban Andheri East on Friday night, a civic official said.

There were no reports of injuries, he said.

The fire broke out at Jaferbhoy industrial estate, Makvana Road around 10 pm.

As per initial reports, it was confined to an industrial unit on the second floor of the three- storey building, said the official.

At least eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were at the spot and a dousing operation was underway, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI KK KRK