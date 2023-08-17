Mumbai: Fire erupts in industrial estate in Ghatkopar

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A fire broke out inside an industrial estate in suburban Ghatkopar (West) on late Thursday evening, an official said.

Advertisment

There are no reports of casualties, the fire brigade official said, adding that the dousing operation was underway.

The fire broke out at a three-storey building at Kurla Industrial Estate on LBS Marg around 8.15 pm and five fire engines, six water jetties and other fire brigade vehicles along with ambulances were at the spot, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not known yet, he added. PTI KK KRK