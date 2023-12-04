Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Four persons were arrested from separate places in Mumbai allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Monday.

Advertisment

On Saturday, the Bandra unit of the ANC arrested three persons with 30 grams of mephedrone in a raid in Andheri Dongri area, he said.

On Sunday, the ANC's Kandivali unit held one person with 30 grams of mephedrone from Jogeshwari West, he added.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug of the amphetamine and cathinone classes, and is called meow meow, m-cat, white magic etc in street lingo. PTI DC BNM BNM