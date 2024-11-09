Mumbai: Four held with heroin worth Rs 2.37 cr

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Four persons were arrested from Malwani in north Mumbai on Saturday allegedly with 594 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.37 crore, a police official said.

The arrested persons are natives of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the official added.

"They were held by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC). Further probe into their peddling network is underway," he added.

As per police, 68 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases have been registered this year, leading to arrest of 146 persons.

These include six cases in which heroin worth Rs 8.88 crore was seized and 18 persons arrested. PTI ZA BNM