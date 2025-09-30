Mumbai: Four labourers injured in LPG cylinder blast

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Four labourers were injured, two of them critically, in the blast of an LPG cylinder at a construction site in Ghatkopar area late on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

The incident took place at a temporary shed erected for workers at an under-construction 7-storey building near Vidyaniketan College, around 9.11 pm, he said.

The injured were taken to the nearby Rajawadi hospital.

Ghanshyam Yadav (36) and Devendra Pal (26) suffered 60 to 70 percent burns and were in a critical condition, while Mahendra Choudhari (32) and Sandeep Pal (20) sustained 10 to 12 percent and 5 percent burns, respectively, and were in a stable condition, the official said.

This was the second incident of gas cylinder blast in the city within a week. Last Wednesday, seven people including six women were injured in a cylinder blast in Kandivali. Six of them, all women, died during treatment. PTI KK KRK