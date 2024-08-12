Mumbai: Garment unit worker beaten to death by colleague over rickshaw fare payment

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old garment unit worker was killed allegedly by his colleague in the early hours of Monday in Kurla after an argument over paying autorickshaw fare, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place at 12:30am on the arterial LBS Road and the deceased was identified as Muslim Chakkan Ali, the official said.

"Examination of CCTV footage of the area showed the deceased was assaulted by one person. The Crime Branch, which was conducting parallel probe, identified the person assaulting the deceased as his colleague in the unit Saif Zahid Ali," he said.

"The Crime Branch team apprehended Saif Ali at Kalyan railway station in the evening. He has told police the two fought over payment of autorickshaw fare. He was handed over to the Kurla police for further action. He will be produced in court on Tuesday," the official said. PTI DC BNM