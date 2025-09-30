Mumbai gas cylinder blast toll rises to six after two women die during treatment

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) Two women, who were critically injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai last week, died on Tuesday, taking the toll in the tragedy to six, civic officials said.

Janaki Gupta (39) and Durga Gupta (30), who had suffered 70% and 90 % burn injuries, respectively, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Airoli Burns Hospital, Navi Mumbai.

A total of seven persons were injured in a blaze triggered by an LPG cylinder blast at a shop in Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl in suburban Kandivali last Wednesday.

Manaram Kumacat (55), who suffered 40 per cent burns, is in stable condition.

The four victims who succumbed to their injuries in the last five days are identified as Shivani Gandhi (51), Raksha Joshi (47), Nitu Gupta (31), and Putanu (31). PTI KK NSK