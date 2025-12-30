Mumbai gears up for New Year celebrations; over 17,000 cops to be on duty

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The Mumbai police have deployed more than 17,000 personnel as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations, an official said on Tuesday.

Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches starting Wednesday evening. The celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the wee hours of Thursday.

In view of the celebrations, the police have made arrangements for a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the city, the official said.

Nakabandi (police checkposts) will be set up at key locations, important roads, and patrolling on streets will be intensified, he said.

"The Mumbai police, along with the traffic wing, have deployed a massive security force comprising 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 38 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 2,790 police officers and 14,200 police personnel," the official said.

In addition, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Quick Response Team (QRT) teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, Home Guards and other forces have been deployed at sensitive and important locations, according to him.

The police will take strict action against those involved in eve-teasing, sale of illicit liquor and drugs, among other things, he said.

The police appealed to people to ring in the New Year and enjoy the celebrations in a peaceful manner by following all the rules.

Citizens are advised to contact the police helpline numbers 100 or 112 for immediate assistance, the official added.

In adjoining Thane, police have launched an enforcement campaign to ensure safety of revellers during New Year celebrations. Authorities have deployed a heavy force to monitor traffic violations and drunk driving.

Under the directives of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare and Joint Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan, the Traffic Branch has deployed 739 personnel, including 59 officers, across the city.

Road blockades have been established at 54 strategic locations across the city to regulate traffic.

Specific "hotspots" identified for intensive monitoring include Yeur, Upvan, Durgadi, Katai Naka, Mumbra, and Ranjanoli Naka. Police will use 51 breath analyzer machines to test motorists and have warned that strict action will be taken against those creating noise or behaving inappropriately.

Establishments such as bars, hotels, and farmhouses have been issued specific instructions to prevent patrons from driving under the influence of liquor.

Pankaj Shirsath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch), emphasized the need for collective responsibility.

"The Thane traffic department is making sincere efforts to ensure that New Year celebrations are conducted smoothly. Therefore, it is very important to follow traffic rules as driving under the influence of alcohol, stunts or speeding can cause accidents," he cautioned. PTI ZA COR NP RSY