Mumbai-Goa highway traffic congestion: Maharashtra govt to improve four alternate routes

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the allocation of Rs 15 crore for widening and repairing four alternative routes to tackle traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday.

This move is expected to remove traffic bottlenecks until the construction work on the Indapur and Mangaon bypass roads is completed, an official release stated.

The four routes include Morba Road to Mumbai-Goa Highway, Sainagar Canal Bridge to Uttekhol Canal Village Road, Nizampur Canal Road to Bhadav Road (all within Mangaon Nagar Panchayat limits), and Indapur Canal Road to Vigwali Phata Road on the highway, it said.

Pawar, also the finance minister, said the government has approved Rs 15 crore for the improvement of these roads, and work will begin on priority.

He had conducted an aerial survey and inspected the highway work on May 18 in Raigad district.

Pawar said the state government will provide necessary funds for works not covered under the national highway budget.

He instructed the Raigad collector and the superintendent of police to deploy additional manpower and maintain vigilance to prevent traffic congestion along the highway. PTI MR NSK