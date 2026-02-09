Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat hits cattle; route affected for few hours due to equipment damage

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Rail traffic on the busy Mumbai-Goa route was disrupted on Monday for a few hours following damage to overhead equipment (OHE) when a Vande Bharat rake hit cattle between Kudal and Sindhudurg stations in Maharashtra, an official said.

The incident occurred on Konkan Railway tracks at 11:30am, he said.

The train, headed to Madgaon in Goa from the metropolis, hit three bovines that had strayed onto the tracks, resulting in damage to the OHE, from which power is drawn, he added.

"On impact, the cattle hit the pole on which the OHE is mounted, leaving it bent. The disruption on the section lasted for about three hours. After much effort, train traffic was brought to normalcy gradually from 2:30pm. We had to take a power block to repair the damaged equipment," the KR official told PTI.

The Vande Bharat express proceeded for Goa after a delay of a few hours following the restoration of the route, he added. PTI KK BNM