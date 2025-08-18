Mumbai got 177mm rain in 6-8 hour period, says CM; all agencies asked to remain alert

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in just six to eight hours on Monday and asked citizens to take precautions since more showers are expected along with high tides.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, seven people have died in rain-related incidents across the state in the last two days.

Fadnavis held a comprehensive review meeting at the State Disaster Management Cell in Mantralaya and instructed all departments and authorities to remain on high alert in view of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the state between August 17 and 21.

During the meeting, divisional commissioners presented updates on rainfall and damages in their respective regions, the statement said.

Several rivers in the Konkan region have crossed danger marks, and Jalgaon has reported significant damage. Talks are on with Karnataka regarding the discharge of Allmatti dam water from that state, it was stated.

In Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, the situation has been brought under control, while around 800 villages have been affected in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

Talking to reporters earlier, Fadnavis said, "Offices have been told to allow workers to leave for home at 4 pm. After 6.30 pm, 3m to 4m tides are expected. Citizens must not venture out without reason," he said.

He said crops spread across 4 lakh hectares have been affected statewide, and district collectors have been authorised to take decisions regarding relief and rescue operations.

During the meeting, Fadnavis directed the administration to exercise caution, citing that the next 10 to 12 hours are crucial for Mumbai.

He also empowered local authorities and municipal corporations to declare school holidays based on tomorrow's weather forecast.

The police have been instructed to remain alert at tourist spots, activate disaster response systems in landslide-prone areas, and ensure adequate provision of food, clean water, and bedding in relief shelters.

Meanwhile, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Ashish Shelar said he had reviewed the situation in the metropolis through the disaster management cell of the BMC and had taken stock of the rainfall, flooding, school conditions and public transport.

"Local train services were functional with some disruptions, while BEST has been instructed to operate additional bus services if passengers are stranded at major (railway) terminals such as Dadar and Mumbai Central," he said.

All top civic and police officials are on the ground, the minister and senior BJP leader said.

Trees and branches have fallen in 30 to 40 locations in the city, and instructions have been issued to remove such hurdles and restore vehicular traffic speedily, Shelar informed.

He said one person was injured at Napean Sea Road in south Mumbai after a protection wall fell on a tree due to heavy rains.

Pumping stations are functioning optimally across the city, and authorities are reviewing how much water is receding with the help of the pumps, he said. PTI MR ND BNM ARU