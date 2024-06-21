Mumbai: Grocery shop employee held for sexual assault of girl

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a 39-year-old employee of a grocery shop for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

The man allegedly targeted the child when she went to the shop, located in the Kalachowki area in central Mumbai, to buy biscuits on Tuesday evening, he said.

On the pretext of giving biscuits, the man called her inside and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

She rescued herself when the accused, who was alone in the store, tried to remove the child’s clothes.

The girl was aware of “good touch and bad touch” due to which she realised the intention of the grocery store employee and escaped from the shop and alerted her mother, the official said.

When the girl’s mother went to the shop to confront the employee, who was drunk at the time, he started misbehaving with her, the official said.

The mother then filed a police complaint against him.

The Kalachowki police station registered a case against the man for sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children of Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him, the official added. PTI DC NR