Mumbai: Guard at construction site injured for not allowing history-sheeter to meet builder

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old security guard at a construction site was attacked by a history-sheeter for not allowing him and his brother to meet the developer of the project, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to the Powai police official, victim Imran Akbar Khan was assaulted with a sharp weapon by accused Lalu, alias Mubarak Momin Khan.

Few days ago, Lalu and his brother Amin Pathan arrived at the construction site in the city's Powai area and demanded to meet the builder to extort money from him, the official said.

When the guard did not let them in, Lalu attacked him with a knife. He and his brother then fled the scene.

Advertisment

An injured Imran was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The Powai police have registered a case against Lalu for attempt to murder, extortion and other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

Lalu already faces multiple FIRs, while Amin is an accused in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the attacker. PTI ZA NR