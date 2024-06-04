Mumbai: History-sheeter held for extorting Rs 48 lakh from woman by posing as Dawood Ibrahim's kin

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a history-sheeter who allegedly threatened and extorted Rs 48 lakh from a woman by posing as a relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Imran Mohammed Hanif Khan alias Imran Kalia, has six serious cases to his name, the official said.

The anti-extortion cell of the crime branch arrested the accused from his home on Monday evening, he said.

A woman from south Mumbai lodged a complaint against Khan alleging that he had cheated, threatened and extorted money from her, the official said.

Khan posed as a relative of Dawood Ibrahim and lured her to invest in gold, he said.

The complainant woman sold her flat for Rs 48 lakh and gave Rs 32 lakh to Khan, who started demanding more money from her and threatened her, the official said.

The accused allegedly extorted Rs 16 lakh more from the woman, he said.

Khan has been remanded in police custody, and further probe is underway in the case, the official said. PTI DC ARU