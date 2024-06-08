Mumbai hoarding collapse case: Two persons held from Goa, arrests rise to four

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested from Goa on Saturday in connection with the May 13 hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, which resulted in 17 deaths, a police official said.

The Crime Branch official identified the two arrested persons as Janhavi Marathe and Sagar Patil, who were associated with Ego Media Private Limited, which erected the hoarding. With these arrests, the number of people held in the case stands at four.

Marathe was a director with the firm till December last year and had allegedly received financial benefits in connection with the ill-fated hoarding, while Patil was held after a probe showed he was the contractor who erected the structure, the official said.

Patil is also associated with Ego Media Private Limited, whose director Bhavesh Bhinde was named as the main accused and arrested earlier along with structural engineer Manoj Sanghu, who provided the stability certificate to the hoarding allegedly without detailed inspection, the official added.

Bhinde, who was held from Udaipur in Rajasthan, has been in the outdoor media business since 1998 and has been fined at least 100 times by the civic body for alleged irregularities, as per police. PTI ZA BNM