Mumbai hostage episode disturbing, govt to blame for it, says Congress MP Gaikwad

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said the hostage crisis in Powai, which ended after police freed 19 persons, including 17 children, from the clutches of a man, was deeply disturbing and indicated deterioration in the city's law and order situation.

Without providing details of the hostage-taker, Rohit Arya (50), who was fatally shot during the police operation to rescue the victims, Gaikwad claimed he had worked on major projects with the Maharashtra Education Department.

The Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North Central hit out at the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the hostage episode, that unfolded inside a studio in the afternoon, alleging its negligence put the lives of many children at risk.

Gaikwad, in a statement, said the way Arya created an atmosphere of terror by holding children hostage in Powai was deeply disturbing.

"Rohit Arya had worked on major projects with the Maharashtra Education Department, and he claimed he was owed Rs 2 crore, for which he had held protests earlier. Due to this negligence on the part of the government, the lives of many children were put in danger today," she claimed.

"What answer will this government give to those children and their parents? Law and order in Mumbai is deteriorating day by day," she alleged. PTI MR RSY