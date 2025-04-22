Mumbai house fire: Death toll rises to two

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The death toll in the fire tragedy at a house in a slum-dominated area in Mumbai has risen to two after a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze was triggered by a gas cylinder blast in a house in Janata Nagar of Mankhurd on Monday night.

Officials said ten-year-old Khushi Khan was declared dead at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi in the night.

"A 25-year-old woman, Farah Khan, had suffered about 70 per cent burn injuries. She was shifted to Sion Hospital for treatment, where she was declared dead around 11:30 pm on Monday," officials said. PTI KK NSK