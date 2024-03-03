Mumbai: Hunt on for three who attacked CA with sharp weapon

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Three unidentified persons attacked a chartered accountant in Vile Parle in Mumbai and efforts were on to nab them, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Dharmesh Shah was on the way to his Andheri home, the official said.

"He was attacked by three persons with a sharp weapon who then fled from the scene. He has been hospitalised," the official said.

A case was registered and CCTV footage from the vicinity is being checked to nab the accused, the official informed. PTI ZA BNM