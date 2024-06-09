Mumbai: Illicit liquor seized onboard express train; two held

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 260 bottles of illicit liquor onboard an express train here, an official from the Western Railways said on Sunday.

The Western Railway's vigilance team made the seizure onboard the Jammu Tawi Vivek Express at Bandra terminus on Saturday, the official said.

The two arrested accused have said they were carriers and transporting the liquor to hotels in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, he said.

The duo were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Surat, along with the seized contraband for further legal action as per the rules in Gujarat, where liquor is prohibited, the official said.