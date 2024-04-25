Mumbai: In a first, massive girders connecting coastal road to BWSL to be installed in the sea

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) A massive 136 meter long girder weighing 25000 tonnes will be launched on the south-bound corridor of the coastal road at Worli on Friday morning, the engineering feat being the first in India to involve such installation in the sea, Mumbai's civic body said.

In a release issued on Thursday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the girder will connect the 10.5 kilometre coastal road to the Bandra-Worli sea link.

The southbound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Lines was opened for traffic on March 11 this year. However, it is not connected with the sea link.

The launching process of the 136-meter long and 18-21 meter-wide bow arch string type girder is "ambitious" and will go on for five to six hours, the release said.

A civic official told PTI the launch will depend on weather conditions, like roughness of sea and wind speed, among other factors.

"The girder has been transported to the launching site from Nhava Sheva port on a 2500 tonne barge. It is for the first time in the country that such bow arch string type girders will be installed in the sea, and at very few places, such girders have been launched across the world," the release said.

These huge girders, which have been painted with anti-rust colours to protect them from saline water and humidity, are being installed to ensure fishing boats off the Worli coast do not face hassles, the BMC said.

"Another 143-meter long, 26-29 meter wide girder of the coastal road's northbound corridor has also reached Nhava Sheva port and its launch is planned for May-end. The transportation of the second girder will be planned after the launch of the first girder," the BMC release said. PTI KK BNM