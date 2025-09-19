Mumbai jewellery shop worker among 3 arrested from Rajasthan for Rs 4-crore theft

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Nearly two weeks after gold ornaments worth Rs 4.07 crore were stolen from a Mumbai jewellery shop, police have arrested three persons for the theft, including an employee of the outlet, from their hometown in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Jitu Nawaram Choudhary (23), who worked at the jewellery shop, Kamlesh Wagharam Choudhary (26) and Bharatkumar Otaram Choudhary (38), all residents of Pali in Rajasthan, an official said.

The theft occurred on September 8 at the jewellery shop in Parel, Central Mumbai, when its worker Jitu Choudhary absconded with jewellery worth Rs 4.07 crore, he said.

The shop owner approached the Bhoiwada police and lodged a complaint against the worker, based on which a case was registered. A crime branch team also launched a parallel investigation.

During investigation, police traced Jitu Chaudhary's location to his native place Pali in Rajasthan, the official stated.

A police team was sent to Rajasthan and he was nabbed. His two associates, Kamlesh Choudhary and Bharatkumar Choudhary, were apprehended subsequently, he informed.

Police have so far recovered 70 per cent of the stolen jewellery from the accused persons, said the official, adding further probe was underway. PTI DC RSY