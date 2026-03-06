Mumbai: JJB grants bail to teen in car accident case

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) A Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday granted bail to a teen involved in a fatal car accident that led to the death of a 33-year-old man in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai last month.

The development has come two days after a sessions court allowed the bail plea of the minor boy's businessman father, who owned the vehicle.

The accident occurred near Somaiya College in Vidyavihar on February 5 when the car, allegedly driven by the minor, collided with a scooter, injuring the couple, Dhurmil and Minal Patel.

Dhurmil succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, 10 days after the fatal accident on February 15.

Following his death, the father-son duo has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and an act endangering the life and safety of others and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additionally, the minor boy (child in conflict) has been booked under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The teen surrendered before the JJB following the victim's death.

The board on Friday granted him bail, but the detailed order was not yet available.

Advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, representing the victim's family, said that they will challenge the order before the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, the sessions court, while granting bail to the minor's father, had noted that prima facie, he had lacked knowledge of his son taking the vehicle for a drive. PTI AVI ARU