Mumbai: KEM Hospital doctor seriously injured in knife attack by girlfriend's brother

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old doctor of civic-run KEM hospital was attacked with a knife by three persons, including the brother of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near a Hanuman temple outside the hospital in Parel, he added.

"Dr Vishal Yadav was attacked by the brother of his girlfriend, who also works in the CVTS department of the hospital. The woman's kin got to know about their relationship recently," the official said.

"The woman's brother Farid Khan, along with his associate Nabil and one more person attacked Yadav with a knife, inflicting serious injuries on the doctor. The three have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. Further probe is underway," the Bhoiwada police station official said. PTI DC BNM