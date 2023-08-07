Mumbai: Labourer held for killing colleague, dumping body in septic tank

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a labourer for allegedly killing his colleague and dumping the body in the septic tank at a construction site in the western suburbs, an official said on Monday.

The police had on August 3 found a body in the septic tank at a construction site in SV Road area of Oshiwara, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Following a probe, the police zeroed in on the accused Kera Charka Rai and arrested him on Sunday, the official said.

According to the police, the accused and the victim Charka Pujhar worked at the construction site, but they lost their jobs.

The duo quarreled about returning to their hometown and in a fit of rage, Kera hit the victim with a bamboo stick several times and killed him on the spot, he said.

The accused then dumped the man's body in a septic tank and fled the spot, the official said. PTI ZA ARU