Mumbai: Labourer killed, five hurt after they fall from under-construction building

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old labourer was killed, and five others were injured on Saturday after they fell from an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar area of suburban Chembur, a Fire Brigade official said.

Other details are awaited.

The deceased has been identified as Ramallu, and the injured individuals as Gunadhar Rai (22), who is critical, Usrai (30), Ramesh Rai (25), Vijay (35), and Sandip (27).

They are admitted to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, the official added.