Mumbai lad rises from Dharavi slum to become army officer

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Growing up in a tough neighborhood of Dharavi in Mumbai, it has been a journey of overcoming life’s many challenges for Lieutenant Umesh Keelu.

Umesh, who was born and raised in the Sion Koliwada slum, on Saturday passed out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai to begin his career as a commissioned officer in the Indian Army.

“While most of us have been fortunate and blessed to take many things in life for granted - a home to call our own, timely meals, recreation, avenues for entertainment, and what not - it is worth noting that Umesh Keelu’s family of four used to live in a 10 feet by 5 feet house,” an official said.

Umesh Keelu’s father, the family's lone breadwinner, worked as a painter and ensured that his two children got the best education possible, within their modest means.

“As Umesh got past every adversity that life threw at him and his family, new ones kept cropping up. In 2013, his father suffered an acute stroke, which left him paralysed and put a stop to the family's meager earnings.

“While going through it all, Umesh pursued and earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in IT and Masters Degree in Computer Science. While balancing his academic work, he also served in the NCC Air Wing and earned a 'C' certificate.

“His duties and responsibilities didn't end there as he took up a part-time job at a cyber cafe and worked as a computer operator, with the hope of earning and contributing to his family,” he said.

Thanks to his tireless efforts, he was placed with TCS in the core IT services sector and began supporting his family with his regular income. On realising that his salary proved inadequate for the family's needs and his father's treatment, he took up a gig with British Council during the weekends.

He also started preparing for competitive exams, in order to fulfill his parents' dream of seeing him don the Indian armed forces' uniform.

“Umesh believed that a career in the armed forces would be the best opportunity to attain holistic development from opportunities to play and excel at various sports, pursue higher studies, and travel the length and breadth of our vast and diverse nation,” the official said.

“Over the years, Umesh made a total of 12 attempts to clear the Services Selection Board (SSB) and join the prestigious academy. As soon as he joined the academy, his ailing father passed away. He went to Mumbai to perform the last rites and returned to the academy. Once back at the academy, he got into the grind, toiled hard to fulfill his parents’ dreams and has now become a commissioned officer in the Indian Army,” the official said.

Talking to media soon after passing out from OTA, Umesh Keelu said he would be motivating other youngsters from Dharavi slums to join the armed forces.

“By seeing me, they will also join the armed forces, and I would be motivating them. Lots of people face financial crisis, but where there is will, there is always a way. You need to believe it and you will achieve it,” he said.

“There was no financial support for me. I took a scholarship and completed my studies. I worked for three years and simultaneously prepared for my exams,” he said. PTI VT VT