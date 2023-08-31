Mumbai: Lalu, Tejashwi visit Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Rashtriya Janta Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday visited the city’s much-revered Siddhivinayak temple.

The father-son duo offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the shrine in Prabhadevi.

Lalu and Tejashwi are in Mumbai to attend the INDIA alliance meeting of the opposition parties.

The two arrived in the city on Tuesday after which Lalu (75) visited the Asian Heart Institute at Bandra-Kurla Complex for a routine check-up. Lalu went to the facility for the second time on Wednesday.

The senior Yadav had undergone cardiac surgery at the same private hospital in 2014. PTI PR NR