Mumbai: Late-night local trains, metro services, and BEST buses to facilitate New Year revelry

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Additional services of local trains, metros, and buses will be operated to cater to the rush of people ringing in the New Year in various locations across Mumbai through Wednesday night, officials said.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway will operate 12 special suburban services on their respective corridors.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) will also operate additional services through the night.

BEST will run additional bus services, especially on routes connecting popular beach destinations, till 12:30 AM. It will also operate Heritage Tour buses in South Mumbai till the early morning hours.

Of the 12 special suburban services, Western Railway will operate eight services between Churchgate and Virar. Central Railway will run four services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan, and CSMT-Panvel sections till early morning on January 1, 2026.

All four services on CR will depart from their originating stations at 1.30 am.

The MMRC stated the extended services will begin after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5:55 AM on January 1, 2026. Regular services will resume from 5:55 AM onwards.

The fully underground Metro Line 3 connects Colaba in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs via Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The 33.5-km corridor has 27 stations, all underground, except Aarey JVLR.

MMMOCL, which operates Metro Lines 2A and 7, will extend services on both lines past midnight.

"The last train from Andheri (west) and Gundavali stations will depart at 1 AM instead of the usual 11 PM. We will operate 16 additional late-night services at a frequency of every 15 minutes to ensure safe and comfortable travel," MMMOCL said.

MMOPL, which operates Metro Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar section), stated it will run 28 additional services on New Year's Eve, taking the total number of trips on December 31 to 504.

The services will continue till the early hours of January 1, with increased frequency during peak periods to ensure smooth and safe travel for commuters.