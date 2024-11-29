Mumbai: Lift technician arrested for stalking schoolgirl, outraging modesty

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old lift technician was arrested for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a girl student at an international school in Mumbai's Bhandup area, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the technician had come to the school to install a lift, he said.

"A girl student who had gone to the basement to take her bag saw the technician gesturing to her. She was scared and informed her mother, who alerted the teacher. An inquiry found the accused had acted in a similar manner with other girls there as well," he said.

The girl's mother registered a complaint with Bhandup police station and the lift technician was held by Powai police the same day, the official said.

He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, stalking and other offences. PTI DC BNM