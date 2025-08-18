Mumbai logs rise in malaria, chikungunya, hepatitis patients in Jan-Aug; dengue, gastro cases dip

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Mumbai recorded an increase in malaria, chikungunya and hepatitis cases between January-August 2025 as compared to the same period of the previous year, the city civic body said on Monday.

However, a decline was noticed in cases of dengue, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis during the period under review, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its report - Monsoon-Related Diseases.

The financial capital reported 4,825 cases of malaria during January-August (till August 14), up from 4,021 in the same period of the previous year. Also, 328 cases of chikungunya (210 last year) and 703 of hepatitis (662) were logged in the first eight months of the calendar year, said the report.

The city registered 1,564 cases of dengue during the first eight months of 2025 (till August 14), down from 1,979 in the same period of last year. Also, 316 cases of leptospirosis (553 last year) and 5,510 of gastroenteritis (6,133) were recorded during the same period, indicating a downward trend, stated the civic body.

"The early onset of (monsoon) rain from the month of May this year created a favourable environment for vector-borne diseases, leading to an observed increase in malaria and chikungunya cases in 2025 compared to 2024. A decline was noticed in cases of leptospirosis and gastroenteritis," said a BMC statement.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26, marking the earliest arrival of rains in the country’s financial capital in 75 years.

From August 1 to 14, the BMC inspected 4,78,283 houses and collected 79,375 blood samples, according to the statement.

The civic body noted it has released an advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

The BMC held special sensitisation sessions with residents of 1,015 housing societies in Mumbai to raise awareness about preventing mosquito breeding.

It urged citizens to ensure there was no stagnant water in or around their homes, in the vicinity of their buildings and to avoid collecting items like old tyres, water tanks that can accumulate water.

In the advisory, the BMC urged citizens to avoid consuming street or uncovered food items to prevent gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach, and to wash hands or use hand sanitizer before eating.