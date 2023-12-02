Mumbai: Major fire in four-storey building

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a four-storey building situated near the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday night, a civic official said.

No casualty is reported, as per the preliminary information.

The blaze erupted on the second and third floors of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm, the official said.

At least eight fire engines and other vehicles of Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, another official said, adding that efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. PTI KK NSK