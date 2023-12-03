Mumbai: Major fire in four-storey building; no casualty, firefighting operation on

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a four-storey building situated near the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday night, a civic official said.

No casualty is reported and three people have been rescued, as per the preliminary information.

It is also not clear whether any resident is trapped in the building, the official said.

The blaze erupted on the second and third floors of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm, the official said, adding it was classified as a level II fire.

At least eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, another official said, adding that efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

"Firefighting is underway with a total of five lines, two first-aid lines, two small lines and one big line after cutting off the electricity supply. The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately," the official stated in a message. PTI KK ZA NSK